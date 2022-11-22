Covid-19 cases rise across 'zero-Covid' China
CNN's Kristie Lu Stout explains the rising Covid-19 cases in multiple cities across China as winter is around the corner.
03:07 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Covid-19 cases rise across 'zero-Covid' China
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stunning video shows meteor light up Norway's skies
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Singer stops TV interview and walks off set at World Cup
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN hears testimony from women who say they experienced sexual violence by Iranian regime
06:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment a British comedian shreds £10,000 over David Beckham deal with Qatar
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
FIFA president launches explosive tirade against Western critics of Qatar
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures the harsh reality of China's zero-Covid strategy
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un's daughter seen in first public appearance
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside Iran's third month of protests as regime steps up deadly crackdowns
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Awkward moment between Xi and Trudeau caught on video
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside the effort to rehabilitate Brazil's forests
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Crowd breaks down street barriers as anger over Covid restrictions boils over
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Explained: What is the 'One China' policy?
05:31
Now playing- Source: CNN