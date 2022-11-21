Singer stops TV interview and walks off set at World Cup
Colombian singer Maluma, who is one of the artists behind the 2022 World Cup theme song, walked out of an interview with Israel's KAN News after he was asked about the issue of Qatar's human rights record.
01:21 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Singer stops TV interview and walks off set at World Cup
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment a British comedian shreds £10,000 over David Beckham deal with Qatar
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
FIFA president launches explosive tirade against Western critics of Qatar
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures the harsh reality of China's zero-Covid strategy
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un's daughter seen in first public appearance
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside Iran's third month of protests as regime steps up deadly crackdowns
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Awkward moment between Xi and Trudeau caught on video
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside the effort to rehabilitate Brazil's forests
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Crowd breaks down street barriers as anger over Covid restrictions boils over
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Explained: What is the 'One China' policy?
05:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden describes what he discussed with Xi Jinping in G20 meeting
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-inmate explains what Brittney Griner should expect in Russian Penal colony
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN