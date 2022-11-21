video thumbnail nima iran rape pkg
CNN hears testimony from women who say they experienced sexual violence by Iranian regime
In Iran, human rights groups estimate at least 326 people have been killed and approximately 14,000 arrested as the movement ignited by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini persists, largely led by women. Through verified interviews, CNN has gathered testimony depicting a terrifying pattern of brutality by the regime where sexual violence and rape are being used to suppress, demoralize and in some cases blackmail protesters. CNN's Nima Elbagir reports. Iranian officials have not yet responded to CNN's request for comment on the abuses alleged in this report.
06:31 - Source: CNN
