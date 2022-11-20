Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
Retired colonel 'very concerned' about US weapon shortages for Ukraine
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russians continue to hit Ukraine's infrastructure as they increasingly buckle under Western sanctions
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show moment cruise missile is shot down over Ukraine
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
See images Ukraine says show Russian torture chambers in Kherson
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We aren't there yet': Eurasia Group president on potential Ukrainian negotiations with Russia
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Missile that hit Poland may have come from Ukraine
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter describes local accounts of Poland explosion that left 2 dead
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-NATO commander: NATO article isn't a commitment to respond with force
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Biden's response when asked about origin of missile in Poland strike
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former NATO ambassador reveals the 'worst thing' NATO can do right now
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNNI
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Ukrainian soldier tearfully reunites with grandmother after Kherson is liberated
06:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
What's next for Ukraine following Kherson liberation? CNN military analyst explains
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
In wartime Kyiv, the show must go on
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Top Russian general announces retreat from key city captured at the start of the war
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN