leighton 11.19.22 vpx
Retired colonel 'very concerned' about US weapon shortages for Ukraine
Newsroom
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton reacts to reports that the US is running low on weapons previously given to Ukraine that have been critical to the country's successes on the battlefield.
01:16 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
leighton 11.19.22 vpx
Retired colonel 'very concerned' about US weapon shortages for Ukraine
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
Russians continue to hit Ukraine's infrastructure as they increasingly buckle under Western sanctions
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Cruise Missile SCREENGRAB
Video appears to show moment cruise missile is shot down over Ukraine
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spider marks vpx
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sasm kiley kherson
See images Ukraine says show Russian torture chambers in Kherson
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bremmer
'We aren't there yet': Eurasia Group president on potential Ukrainian negotiations with Russia
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stoltenberg poland vpx
NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maj Mike Lyons 111622
Missile that hit Poland may have come from Ukraine
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chance Poland explosion Lead vpx
CNN reporter describes local accounts of Poland explosion that left 2 dead
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: General Wesley Clark of Renew America Together speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)
Ex-NATO commander: NATO article isn't a commitment to respond with force
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden presser poland bali
Hear Biden's response when asked about origin of missile in Poland strike
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
volker vpx
Former NATO ambassador reveals the 'worst thing' NATO can do right now
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
Zelensky G20 summit speech
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
soldier reunites with grandmother Ukraine
Watch: Ukrainian soldier tearfully reunites with grandmother after Kherson is liberated
06:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cedric leighton iso 11 12 2022
What's next for Ukraine following Kherson liberation? CNN military analyst explains
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Amanpour Circus pkg
In wartime Kyiv, the show must go on
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab russian top general
Top Russian general announces retreat from key city captured at the start of the war
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN