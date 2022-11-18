Teen makes harrowing journey from Ukraine to Carnegie Hall
Russia's war on Ukraine has forever changed the lives of countless Ukrainians. CNN's Erica Hill spoke with 15-year-old Dmytro Tishyn about his journey from his war-torn country to filling Carnegie Hall with music from his bassoon.
05:39 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Teen makes harrowing journey from Ukraine to Carnegie Hall
05:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Worthless billionaire': See messages projected on Twitter HQ
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Russia state media is saying about the war in Ukraine as weather worsens
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Winston: There's a flaw in US decision to grant Crown Prince immunity
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
New audio shows law enforcement knew Uvalde children were trapped in school with shooter
04:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures the harsh reality of China's zero-covid strategy
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows two University of Idaho victims at food truck on night of killings
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside Iran's third month of protests as regime steps up deadly crackdowns
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show moment cruise missile is shot down over Ukraine
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
See who could follow Pelosi as House Democratic leader
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Quentin Tarantino says he's quitting after his next film
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Milwaukee judge brought to tears at emotional Darrell Brooks sentencing
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
El periódico New York Post ridiculiza el anuncio de que Trump se presentará a las presidenciales del 2024
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
What the GOP taking control of the House means
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mike Pence reacts to video showing his family fleeing to safety
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN