cnn forecast vpx
Meteorologist warns snow event could 'cripple' Buffalo
Early Start
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as a rare winter thunderstorm is bearing down on western New York state. CNN meterologist Derek Van Dam reports.
02:19 - Source: CNN
Wicked weather 16 videos
cnn forecast vpx
Meteorologist warns snow event could 'cripple' Buffalo
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mississippi River Drought
See the Mississippi River under drought conditions
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Johnny Lauder Hurricane Ian rescue SCREENGRAB
'I've been swimming forever': Man fights through storm surge to save his mother
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cuba before after farm
This famous tobacco farm is unrecognizable after Hurricane Ian
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Miami Wave
Massive wave sweeps people off boardwalk
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lee county ian
'There used to be houses here': CNN flies above Ian devastation
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
don lemon orlando residents 1
'I know we all look crazy': Resident shares why she didn't leave before storm
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
randi kaye hurricane ian 092922
CNN reporter shows 'remarkable' aftermath of Hurricane Ian
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fort Myers Timelapse Web Cam 01
Timelapse shows hurricane storm surge flood streets in Fort Myers
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
largo florida home todd vpx
CNN reporter walks around destroyed home after Hurricane Ian
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
derek van dam hurricane ian 1
See what CNN meteorologist says he's never witnessed before
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Ian Storm Chaser AccuWeather
'Here comes the eyewall': Storm chaser films inside Hurricane Ian
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL hurricane satellite
Stunning timelapse shows Hurricane Ian formation from space
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laura tropical storm hurricane path damage flooding weather vpx_00000802
Hurricanes: What you don't know
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
IN SPACE - In this handout photo provided by NASA, Hurricane Patricia is seen from the International Space Station. The hurricane made landfall on the Pacfic coast of Mexico on October 23. (Photo by Scott Kelly/NASA via Getty Images)
Why hurricanes are so hard to predict
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
how hurricanes are named orig_00002729.jpg
How are hurricanes named?
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN