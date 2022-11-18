US determines Saudi Crown Prince immune in case brought by Khashoggi's fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince's direction. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.
02:57 - Source: CNN
