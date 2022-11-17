wild chimpanzees share experience humans scn
Wild chimpanzees look to share experiences with each other, just like humans
Wild chimpanzees were observed sharing an object with one another just for the sake of sharing that experience, a trait once believed to be only found in humans, according to a new study.
