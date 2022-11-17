ivo daalder
What lesson Zelensky could learn, according to this former NATO ambassador
Newsroom
Former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder tells CNN how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "cornered" himself when he blamed a Russian missile for the explosion in Poland that killed two people.
01:07 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
ivo daalder
What lesson Zelensky could learn, according to this former NATO ambassador
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bremmer
'We aren't there yet': Eurasia Group president on potential Ukrainian negotiations with Russia
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stoltenberg poland vpx
NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maj Mike Lyons 111622
Missile that hit Poland may have come from Ukraine
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chance Poland explosion Lead vpx
CNN reporter describes local accounts of Poland explosion that left 2 dead
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: General Wesley Clark of Renew America Together speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)
Ex-NATO commander: NATO article isn't a commitment to respond with force
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden presser poland bali
Hear Biden's response when asked about origin of missile in Poland strike
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
volker vpx
Former NATO ambassador reveals the 'worst thing' NATO can do right now
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
Zelensky G20 summit speech
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
soldier reunites with grandmother Ukraine
Watch: Ukrainian soldier tearfully reunites with grandmother after Kherson is liberated
06:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cedric leighton iso 11 12 2022
What's next for Ukraine following Kherson liberation? CNN military analyst explains
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Amanpour Circus pkg
In wartime Kyiv, the show must go on
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab russian top general
Top Russian general announces retreat from key city captured at the start of the war
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky amanpour intv thumb vpx
Zelensky speaks to CNN on America's continued support for Ukraine
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference on Russia's annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine, on September 30, 2022. - Russia on September 30, 2022 annexed four territories in Ukraine controlled by its army at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
08:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zelensky Oscar orig
See Zelensky's reaction when Sean Penn gives him his Academy Award
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
renewable energy economy Sebastian intldsk_00010227.png
Can the Ukraine war accelerate the shift to renewables?
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN