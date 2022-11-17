CNN explains who GOP probe into Biden White House is targeting
Democrats have been preparing for Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives for months. The preparations are among the earliest and most comprehensive by any administration ahead of a midterm election and highlight how far-reaching and aggressive Republican investigations are expected to be. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.
02:53 - Source: CNN
