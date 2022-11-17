man electroshocks vpx
Man says Russians tortured him with electroshocks to scrotum
Channel 4's Paraic O'Brien enters a building that Ukrainian soldiers and some residents say was used by Russian forces as a torture chamber. Local officials say they are uncovering evidence of alleged war crimes and torture. Channel 4 is owned by CNN affiliate ITN. CNN has reached out to Russian authorities for a response to this report. Moscow has denied all previous allegations of war crimes.
06:33 - Source: ITN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
man electroshocks vpx
Man says Russians tortured him with electroshocks to scrotum
06:33
Now playing
- Source: ITN
bremmer
'We aren't there yet': Eurasia Group president on potential Ukrainian negotiations with Russia
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stoltenberg poland vpx
NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maj Mike Lyons 111622
Missile that hit Poland may have come from Ukraine
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chance Poland explosion Lead vpx
CNN reporter describes local accounts of Poland explosion that left 2 dead
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: General Wesley Clark of Renew America Together speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)
Ex-NATO commander: NATO article isn't a commitment to respond with force
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden presser poland bali
Hear Biden's response when asked about origin of missile in Poland strike
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
volker vpx
Former NATO ambassador reveals the 'worst thing' NATO can do right now
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
Zelensky G20 summit speech
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
soldier reunites with grandmother Ukraine
Watch: Ukrainian soldier tearfully reunites with grandmother after Kherson is liberated
06:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cedric leighton iso 11 12 2022
What's next for Ukraine following Kherson liberation? CNN military analyst explains
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Amanpour Circus pkg
In wartime Kyiv, the show must go on
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab russian top general
Top Russian general announces retreat from key city captured at the start of the war
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky amanpour intv thumb vpx
Zelensky speaks to CNN on America's continued support for Ukraine
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference on Russia's annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine, on September 30, 2022. - Russia on September 30, 2022 annexed four territories in Ukraine controlled by its army at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
08:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zelensky Oscar orig
See Zelensky's reaction when Sean Penn gives him his Academy Award
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
renewable energy economy Sebastian intldsk_00010227.png
Can the Ukraine war accelerate the shift to renewables?
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN