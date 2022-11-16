NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: General Wesley Clark of Renew America Together speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)
Ex-NATO commander explains articles 4 and 5 of NATO treaty
Anderson Cooper 360
Retired Gen. Wesley Clark, who served as NATO supreme allied commanders, says that Article 4 and Article 5 of the NATO treaty don't necessarily commit the US and allies to respond to an attack on Poland with military force.
01:00
Ex-NATO commander explains articles 4 and 5 of NATO treaty
Chance Poland explosion Lead vpx
CNN reporter describes local accounts of Poland explosion that left 2 dead
volker vpx
Former NATO ambassador explains why Poland projectile strike is not surprising
ONECHINA01
Explained: What is the 'One China' policy?
Zelensky G20 summit speech
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
guangzhou twitter vpx 3
Crowd breaks down street barriers as anger over Covid restrictions boils over
biden g20 meeting presser screengrab 111422
Biden describes what he discussed with Xi Jinping in G20 meeting
soldier reunites with grandmother Ukraine
Watch: Ukrainian soldier tearfully reunites with grandmother after Kherson is liberated
GRINER/PUSSY RIOT THUMB
Ex-inmate explains what Brittney Griner should expect in Russian Penal colony
Turkish police and explosives experts at Istiklal street following an exclusion rock the street on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Video shows moment of deadly explosion
Ukrainians gather in Kherson city centre following RU withdrawal
Ukrainians celebrate liberation as Russia pulls out of Kherson
This picture taken on October 19, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 20, 2021 shows test fire of a new type submarine-launched ballistic missile in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo by various sources / AFP) / South Korea OUT / ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE --- / (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
Ukraine women on the front lines amanpour pkg ovn intl hnk vpx_00033327.png
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
STILL guterres wrpmg speech
Watch the moment the UN Secretary-General realizes he's reading the wrong speech at COP27
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference on Russia's annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine, on September 30, 2022. - Russia on September 30, 2022 annexed four territories in Ukraine controlled by its army at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
Iran Soccer Player Protest SCREENGRAB
See Iranian soccer player appear to protest during tournament
