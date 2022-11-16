Ex-NATO commander explains articles 4 and 5 of NATO treaty
Retired Gen. Wesley Clark, who served as NATO supreme allied commanders, says that Article 4 and Article 5 of the NATO treaty don't necessarily commit the US and allies to respond to an attack on Poland with military force.
01:00 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Ex-NATO commander explains articles 4 and 5 of NATO treaty
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter describes local accounts of Poland explosion that left 2 dead
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former NATO ambassador explains why Poland projectile strike is not surprising
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNNI
Explained: What is the 'One China' policy?
05:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Crowd breaks down street barriers as anger over Covid restrictions boils over
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden describes what he discussed with Xi Jinping in G20 meeting
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Ukrainian soldier tearfully reunites with grandmother after Kherson is liberated
06:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-inmate explains what Brittney Griner should expect in Russian Penal colony
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows moment of deadly explosion
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainians celebrate liberation as Russia pulls out of Kherson
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the moment the UN Secretary-General realizes he's reading the wrong speech at COP27
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
08:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Iranian soccer player appear to protest during tournament
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN