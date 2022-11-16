NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
At a press conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Russian-made missile which hit a Polish village near the Ukraine border was 'likely' caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend against Russian attacks.
01:56 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 18 videos
NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter describes local accounts of Poland explosion that left 2 dead
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-NATO commander: NATO article isn't a commitment to respond with force
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Biden's response when asked about origin of missile in Poland strike
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former NATO ambassador reveals the 'worst thing' NATO can do right now
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNNI
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Ukrainian soldier tearfully reunites with grandmother after Kherson is liberated
06:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
What's next for Ukraine following Kherson liberation? CNN military analyst explains
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
In wartime Kyiv, the show must go on
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Top Russian general announces retreat from key city captured at the start of the war
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zelensky speaks to CNN on America's continued support for Ukraine
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
08:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Zelensky's reaction when Sean Penn gives him his Academy Award
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Can the Ukraine war accelerate the shift to renewables?
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general explains how Ukraine can achieve their military objectives
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
In war-ravaged Irpin, a long process of rebuilding and healing
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukraine's military find something they feared searching for missing soldiers
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kherson residents celebrate Russia's diminished presence, but Ukrainian officials fear it's a trick
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN