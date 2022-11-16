Brazil newton pkg vpx
Inside the effort to rehabilitate Brazil's forests
CNN's Paula Newton goes inside the effort to restore Brazil's Atlantic Forest, and reports that after years of deforestation under President Jair Bolsonaro, environmentalists are hopeful President-elect Lula Da Silva will reverse the trend.
Inside the effort to rehabilitate Brazil's forests
