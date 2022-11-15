volker vpx
Former NATO ambassador explains why Poland projectile strike is not surprising
Two people are reported killed after projectiles are reported to have hit a farm in Poland, near the border with Ukraine. The origin of the projectiles is unclear. Former NATO ambassador Kurt Volker gives his reaction.
Former NATO ambassador explains why Poland projectile strike is not surprising
Explained: What is the 'One China' policy?
Biden describes what he discussed with Xi Jinping in G20 meeting
Watch: Ukrainian soldier tearfully reunites with grandmother after Kherson is liberated
Ex-inmate explains what Brittney Griner should expect in Russian Penal colony
Video shows moment of deadly explosion
Ukrainians celebrate liberation as Russia pulls out of Kherson
Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
Watch the moment the UN Secretary-General realizes he's reading the wrong speech at COP27
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
See Iranian soccer player appear to protest during tournament
CNN anchor presses Imran Khan to provide evidence of government involvement in shooting
Man arrested after eggs thrown at King Charles
UK town burns giant effigy of Liz Truss on Bonfire Night
Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after crashing
Iranian rapper charged with crimes punishable by death
