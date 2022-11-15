CNN reporter describes local accounts of Poland explosion that left 2 dead
CNN's Matthew Chance reports from Przewodow, Poland, where Polish officials have confirmed two people died following an explosion near the Ukraine border.
01:51 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
CNN reporter describes local accounts of Poland explosion that left 2 dead
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Ukrainian soldier tearfully reunites with grandmother after Kherson is liberated
06:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
What's next for Ukraine following Kherson liberation? CNN military analyst explains
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
In wartime Kyiv, the show must go on
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Top Russian general announces retreat from key city captured at the start of the war
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zelensky speaks to CNN on America's continued support for Ukraine
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
08:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Zelensky's reaction when Sean Penn gives him his Academy Award
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Can the Ukraine war accelerate the shift to renewables?
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general explains how Ukraine can achieve their military objectives
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
In war-ravaged Irpin, a long process of rebuilding and healing
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukraine's military find something they feared searching for missing soldiers
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kherson residents celebrate Russia's diminished presence, but Ukrainian officials fear it's a trick
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senators show bipartisan support for Ukraine. But will it last?
14:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
See inside a Kyiv hospital amid intense Russian missile attacks on the city
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN