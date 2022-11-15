Crowd breaks down street barriers as anger over Covid restrictions boils over
Residents under Covid lockdown in China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou have torn down barriers meant to confine them to their homes, taking to the streets in defiance of strictly enforced local orders, according to video and images circulating on social media. CNN's Kristie Lu Stout reports.
02:10 - Source: CNN
