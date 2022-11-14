Kherson man shows CNN the cell Russian forces kept him in
CNN's Nic Robertson witnessed the scenes in Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian forces. Some residents shared their experience living under occupation.
06:21 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Kherson man shows CNN the cell Russian forces kept him in
06:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
What's next for Ukraine following Kherson liberation? CNN military analyst explains
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Top Russian general announces retreat from key city captured at the start of the war
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zelensky speaks to CNN on America's continued support for Ukraine
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
08:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Zelensky's reaction when Sean Penn gives him his Academy Award
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Can the Ukraine war accelerate the shift to renewables?
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general explains how Ukraine can achieve their military objectives
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
In war-ravaged Irpin, a long process of rebuilding and healing
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukraine's military find something they feared searching for missing soldiers
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kherson residents celebrate Russia's diminished presence, but Ukrainian officials fear it's a trick
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senators show bipartisan support for Ukraine. But will it last?
14:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
See inside a Kyiv hospital amid intense Russian missile attacks on the city
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
'A gruesome reputation': Jake Tapper explains shadowy Russian mercenary group
06:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia changes course, rejoins key deal with Ukraine
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN