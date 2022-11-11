Ukraine women on the front lines amanpour pkg ovn intl hnk vpx_00033327.png
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
03:52 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
screengrab russian top general
Top Russian general announces retreat from key city captured at the start of the war
02:30
zelensky amanpour intv thumb vpx
Zelensky speaks to CNN on America's continued support for Ukraine
01:45
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference on Russia's annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine, on September 30, 2022. - Russia on September 30, 2022 annexed four territories in Ukraine controlled by its army at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
08:19
Zelensky Oscar orig
See Zelensky's reaction when Sean Penn gives him his Academy Award
01:00
renewable energy economy Sebastian intldsk_00010227.png
Can the Ukraine war accelerate the shift to renewables?
03:04
Richard Shirreff
Retired general explains how Ukraine can achieve their military objectives
02:47
Amanpour Irpin still
In war-ravaged Irpin, a long process of rebuilding and healing
03:47
SCREENGRAB Roberston Ukraine Body Recovery Team 01
Ukraine's military find something they feared searching for missing soldiers
04:21
Kherson govt building Russian flag removed Robertson pkg vpx
Kherson residents celebrate Russia's diminished presence, but Ukrainian officials fear it's a trick
02:27
Amanpour Portman Coons
Senators show bipartisan support for Ukraine. But will it last?
14:49
kyiv hospital nurses vpx
See inside a Kyiv hospital amid intense Russian missile attacks on the city
02:12
Tapper 11022022
'A gruesome reputation': Jake Tapper explains shadowy Russian mercenary group
06:42
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
FILE PHOTO: The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo
Russia changes course, rejoins key deal with Ukraine
04:21
sabotage of military helicopters Russia
Video shows alleged sabotage of Putin's military helicopters
00:39
