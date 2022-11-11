Watch: See the scene as CNN arrives in a newly liberated Ukrainian town
CNN's Nic Robertson reports live from Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, a town that was only liberated from Russian occupation in the last 48 hours. Mykolaiv region has become a key location as Ukrainian forces continue to push Russian troops out of the Kherson region.
02:31 - Source: CNN
