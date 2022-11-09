'Executed in silence': Zelensky on counteroffensive against Russia
CNN's Christiane Amanpour asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the status of Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia's occupation of Kherson. Watch the full interview airing on Thursday on CNN International at 1 p.m. ET.
01:27 - Source: CNN
