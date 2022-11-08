Richard Shirreff
Retired general explains how Ukraine can achieve their military objectives
Amanpour
Former NATO senior officer Gen. Richard Shirreff (ret.) says he believes the Russian army is on the backfoot in Ukraine and that Ukraine can achieve all its military objectives.
02:47 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Richard Shirreff
Retired general explains how Ukraine can achieve their military objectives
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Irpin still
In war-ravaged Irpin, a long process of rebuilding and healing
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SCREENGRAB Roberston Ukraine Body Recovery Team 01
Ukraine's military find something they feared searching for missing soldiers
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kherson govt building Russian flag removed Robertson pkg vpx
Kherson residents celebrate Russia's diminished presence, but Ukrainian officials fear it's a trick
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Portman Coons
Senators show bipartisan support for Ukraine. But will it last?
14:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kyiv hospital nurses vpx
See inside a Kyiv hospital amid intense Russian missile attacks on the city
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper 11022022
'A gruesome reputation': Jake Tapper explains shadowy Russian mercenary group
06:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE PHOTO: The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo
Russia changes course, rejoins key deal with Ukraine
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sabotage of military helicopters Russia
Video shows alleged sabotage of Putin's military helicopters
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 6, 2019. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian billionaire speaks out against Putin
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clarissa ward Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine
This is what a missile strike looks like: Clarissa Ward reports from Ukraine
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russians under attack vpx
Striking video appears to show Russian soldiers under attack
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kyiv residents after airstrike
Ukrainians are staying in Kyiv despite Putin's warning. Here's why
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Boris Bondarev Putin split
Ex-Russian official who turned on Putin predicts his next moves
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Prigozhin
Leader of Russia's notorious Wagner group believed to have confronted Putin about the war
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN