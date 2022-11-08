See Iranian soccer player appear to protest during tournament
Iran's football authorities have vowed to deal with beach soccer players who showed solidarity with Iranian protesters during an international tournament. Iran won the Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Sunday, beating Brazil in the final after Saeed Piramoon scored the winning goal. Piramoon imitated cutting his hair -- a move signaling support for protests in the country.
04:22 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
