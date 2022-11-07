Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaks during an interview at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, DC, September 27, 2022. - Pakistan's foreign minister wants the world to engage the Taliban, warning of dangerous consequences if Afghanistan's rulers are again isolated. In an interview with AFP on a visit to Washington, Zardari cautioned against creating "parallel governance" after the US, distrustful of the Taliban, put Afghanistan's frozen assets in a professional fund in Switzerland. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
'There's not going to be a planet for us to fight over' unless climate crisis is solved, says Pakistan's foreign minister
Amanpour
Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talks to Christiane Amanpour on the sidelines of the COP27 summit.
12:25
Amanpour 15 videos
