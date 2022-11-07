'There's not going to be a planet for us to fight over' unless climate crisis is solved, says Pakistan's foreign minister
Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talks to Christiane Amanpour on the sidelines of the COP27 summit.
12:25 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
'There's not going to be a planet for us to fight over' unless climate crisis is solved, says Pakistan's foreign minister
12:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-military leaders: Fight for Kherson could determine outcome of Ukraine war
16:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
In war-ravaged Irpin, a long process of rebuilding and healing
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is Western support for Ukraine eroding? Pulitzer Prize-winner weighs in
16:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
UN Ukraine coordinator: 'This is a long term trauma' for Ukraine's children
13:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Sooner or later, light will come': Amanpour reports on life in Kyiv
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Public square? Twitter more like the Colosseum, says fmr. Facebook exec
15:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senators show bipartisan support for Ukraine. But will it last?
14:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
How actor Geena Davis learned to be a badass
17:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Anderson Cooper opens up about a life shaped by grief
11:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
UN Climate Chief: 'We're not where we need to be, we're falling short'
16:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
When communities link arms across racial lines, everybody gains, says Heather McGhee
16:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Iran regime knows it's sitting on top of a volcano, says renowned historian
16:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Anderson Cooper reacts to decades-old CNN clip of his mother discussing loss
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'An attempted assassination': Utah senate candidate condemns Pelosi attack
11:30
Now playing- Source: CNN