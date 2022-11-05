See criminal parrot interrupt a TV report about rising robberies
Is this Chilean parrot a criminal mastermind or in possession of an advanced sense of irony? Either way, it was up to no good when it plucked an earbud from a Chilevisión Noticias reporter.
00:46 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
See criminal parrot interrupt a TV report about rising robberies
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter measures airline seats and puts them to the comfort test
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tucci: This goes against everything I know about pasta
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
More Americans are getting their news from TikTok. Can it be trusted?
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden gave an election warning, Tucker Carlson blasted him for it
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch Jimmy Kimmel's annual Halloween prank that makes kids cry
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'It's taking longer than I thought': Why some jobs seekers can't find work
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Thanksgiving is going to be pricey this year. Here's how you can save money
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bobby Flay breaks down how restaurants are beating inflation
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jimmy Kimmel calls out Elon Musk for pushing Paul Pelosi conspiracy
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man's viral TikTok videos leads to 'CSI' role
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Martin Luther King Jr. paid bill for Hollywood star's birth. Here's why
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
These celebrities are already pushing Christmas songs
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Anderson Cooper reacts to decades-old CNN clip of his mother discussing loss
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Galloway explains how the attack on Paul Pelosi complicates Musk's vision for Twitter
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk just bought Twitter. Here are the winners and losers
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN