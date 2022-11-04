Hear what two senators told CNN about US support for Ukraine
Republicans have pledged to evaluate the level of financial support the US is providing to Ukraine if they win the House in next week's midterm elections. CNN's Christiane Amanpour asked Senators Jeff Coons (D-Delaware) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on a trip to Ukraine about whether they would like to see a change in US support for the war against Russia.
01:40 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
