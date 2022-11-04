toomaj salehi
Iranian rapper charged with crimes punishable by death
Iranian rapper, Toomaj Salehi, was arrested for supporting Iranian protests. He is known for speaking out against the government and now faces crimes punishable by death. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports.
02:51 - Source: CNN
World News 18 videos
toomaj salehi
Iranian rapper charged with crimes punishable by death
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nk analyst split
Expert: 'Hate to admit' denuclearization of North Korea may be unrealistic
05:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
selina wang china zero covid
Inside China's 'zero-Covid' policy
04:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Itamar Ben-Gvir leader of the ultra nationalist far right party Otzma Yehudit, with supporters during a visit to the Mahane Yehuda open Market in Jerusalem.
Potential key player in Netanyahu's return was once convicted of inciting anti-Arab racism
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
imran khan shot vpx
See what happened in the moments after reported assassination attempt
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
beauty queen secret marriage
International beauty queens announce secret marriage in Instagram video
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kherson govt building Russian flag removed Robertson pkg vpx
Kherson residents celebrate Russia's diminished presence, but Ukrainian officials fear it's a trick
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail brazil nazi salute
Video shows crowd doing what appears to be Nazi salute to Brazilian anthem
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ganges flowers card
Cleaning up one of the world's most polluted waterways
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HK oyster reef card
Restoring Hong Kong's oyster reefs
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab blesi and chang
'A kind soul': Friend remembers young American killed in Halloween accident
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
north korea missiles vpx
See the moment an air raid siren interrupts a live TV broadcast in South Korea
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Iran security forces shooting
Video shows man being shot by security forces
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab south korea investigation
Video investigation: How a night of celebrations turns into a disaster
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail bridge collapse
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in India
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) makes a statement for the first time since Sunday's presidential run-off election, at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, on November 1, 2022. - Brazil's Bolsonaro sais will 'comply' with constitution after poll loss. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear Bolsonaro break silence 2 days after losing election
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab grieving korean
Survivors recount horror of Halloween disaster in Seoul
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab lula speech
Hear what Lula said after narrowly beating Bolsonaro
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN