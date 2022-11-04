Expert: 'Hate to admit' denuclearization of North Korea may be unrealistic
CNN's Kim Brunhuber talks with Robert Kelly, Professor for Political Science at Pusan University, about North Korea's increased missile testing this year and how the US should be reacting.
05:32 - Source: CNN
