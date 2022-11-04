Iranian activist: The time for apologies is over
As many as 14,000 people have been arrested in Iran during protests there since September, according to a top United Nations official. CNN's Jim Sciutto spoke with Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad about the revolution's objectives and the symbolic power behind the hijab.
06:54 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Iranian activist: The time for apologies is over
06:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lemon asks NY governor why her race is so close with GOP candidate
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Can we Google it?': CNN reporter checks local GOP official's voting claim in interview
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Republican election official addresses voters' election concerns point-by-point
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kherson residents celebrate Russia's diminished presence, but Ukrainian officials fear it's a trick
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these dropboxes
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside China's 'zero-Covid' policy
04:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'A gruesome reputation': Jake Tapper explains shadowy Russian mercenary group
06:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happened in the moments after reported assassination attempt
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Gupta explains 'psychedelic renaissance' happening in America
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows rally where Imran Khan was shot
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Girl calls 911 during Uvalde shooting. Here's what her dad taught her at home
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prosecutors: Attacker woke Pelosi, stood by his bedside
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN