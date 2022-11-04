masih alinejad iran protests hijab power nram
Iranian activist: The time for apologies is over
Newsroom
As many as 14,000 people have been arrested in Iran during protests there since September, according to a top United Nations official. CNN's Jim Sciutto spoke with Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad about the revolution's objectives and the symbolic power behind the hijab.
06:54 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
masih alinejad iran protests hijab power nram
Iranian activist: The time for apologies is over
06:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SIOUX CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 03: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport on November 3, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa. Trump held the rally to support for Iowa GOP candidates ahead of the state's midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kathy Hochul 11 04 2022
Lemon asks NY governor why her race is so close with GOP candidate
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
reeve child 2 shot poll watchers 1104
'Can we Google it?': CNN reporter checks local GOP official's voting claim in interview
05:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government elected roles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maricopa County voters O'Sullivan split vpx
Republican election official addresses voters' election concerns point-by-point
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kherson govt building Russian flag removed Robertson pkg vpx
Kherson residents celebrate Russia's diminished presence, but Ukrainian officials fear it's a trick
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
inv maga sheriffs
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these dropboxes
04:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
selina wang china zero covid
Inside China's 'zero-Covid' policy
04:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper 11022022
'A gruesome reputation': Jake Tapper explains shadowy Russian mercenary group
06:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
imran khan shot vpx
See what happened in the moments after reported assassination attempt
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hillary Clinton CNNTM
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gupta
Gupta explains 'psychedelic renaissance' happening in America
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
imran khan car
Video shows rally where Imran Khan was shot
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Uvalde parents 2
Girl calls 911 during Uvalde shooting. Here's what her dad taught her at home
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Paul Pelosi (L) and US House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi attend Tony Bennett's 85th Birthday Gala Benefit for Exploring the Arts at The Metropolitan Opera House on September 18, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Bennett)
Prosecutors: Attacker woke Pelosi, stood by his bedside
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN