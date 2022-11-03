kyiv hospital nurses vpx
See inside a Kyiv hospital amid intense Russian missile attacks on the city
CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports from a Kyiv hospital that was left struggling without running water after Russian missiles plunged Ukraine's capital into darkness.
02:12 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
kyiv hospital nurses vpx
See inside a Kyiv hospital amid intense Russian missile attacks on the city
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper 11022022
'A gruesome reputation': Jake Tapper explains shadowy Russian mercenary group
06:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE PHOTO: The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo
Russia changes course, rejoins key deal with Ukraine
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sabotage of military helicopters Russia
Video shows alleged sabotage of Putin's military helicopters
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 6, 2019. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian billionaire speaks out against Putin
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clarissa ward Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine
This is what a missile strike looks like: Clarissa Ward reports from Ukraine
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russians under attack vpx
Striking video appears to show Russian soldiers under attack
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kyiv residents after airstrike
Ukrainians are staying in Kyiv despite Putin's warning. Here's why
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Boris Bondarev Putin split
Ex-Russian official who turned on Putin predicts his next moves
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Prigozhin
Leader of Russia's notorious Wagner group believed to have confronted Putin about the war
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mark Hertling 10 29 2022
'Feeding meat to a meat grinder': Analyst describes what new Russian soldiers are facing
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nic Robertson Ukraine Power Plant
CNN reporter walks through Ukrainian power plant at risk of another Russian attack
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab pleitgen kherson trench
Ukrainian forces are inching closer to Russian-controlled territory. See what the front line is like
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum in the Moscow region on October 27, 2022. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what ex-CIA counterterrorism chief saw in Putin's speech
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN