Tapper 11022022
Tapper explains shadowy Russian mercenary group
CNN's Jake Tapper sheds light on the Wagner Group, a private Russian mercenary group that has largely operated in the shadows.
Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos


Russian billionaire speaks out against Putin


This is what a missile strike looks like: Clarissa Ward reports from Ukraine


Striking video appears to show Russian soldiers under attack


Ukrainians are staying in Kyiv despite Putin's warning. Here's why


Ex-Russian official who turned on Putin predicts his next moves


Leader of Russia's notorious Wagner group believed to have confronted Putin about the war


'Feeding meat to a meat grinder': Analyst describes what new Russian soldiers are facing


CNN reporter walks through Ukrainian power plant at risk of another Russian attack


Ukrainian forces are inching closer to Russian-controlled territory. See what the front line is like


Hear what ex-CIA counterterrorism chief saw in Putin's speech


Russian college student spray painted "Putin = war." Hear what he says happened next


Ukraine's intel chief says Russia is conducting a psychological operation


CNN witnesses Russia return body of American fighting for Ukraine


'Absolute f**king hell': Putin's front line soldiers reeling in new video


CNN embeds with Ukrainian rocket artillery team firing on Russians
