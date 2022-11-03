Video shows rally where Imran Khan was shot
A livestream captured footage from a rally outside the town of Gujranwallah, Pakistan, where former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot. CNN's Sophia Saifi reports.
02:07 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video shows rally where Imran Khan was shot
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows crowd doing what appears to be Nazi salute to Brazilian anthem
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cleaning up one of the world's most polluted waterways
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Restoring Hong Kong's oyster reefs
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
'A kind soul': Friend remembers young American killed in Halloween accident
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment an air raid siren interrupts a live TV broadcast in South Korea
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows man being shot by security forces
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video investigation: How a night of celebrations turns into a disaster
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in India
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Bolsonaro break silence 2 days after losing election
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Survivors recount horror of Halloween disaster in Seoul
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Lula said after narrowly beating Bolsonaro
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter returns to Itaewon's narrow alley one day after the Halloween disaster. See what's it like
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Community in Nigeria celebrates return and regrowth after Boko Haram attack
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We are the resistance': CNN talks to Palestinian militant brigade in exclusive interview
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN