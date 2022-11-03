Imran Khan: Pakistan's former prime minister wounded in shooting
See what happened in the moments after reported assassination attempt
Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg at a rally, according to an official from his party, which said the incident was an assassination attempt. CNN's Sophia Saifi reports.
