Video shows alleged sabotage of Putin's military helicopters
Video has emerged purporting to show a man preparing and planting explosives on a Russian military helicopter at an airbase deep inside Russia. CNN's Ana Cabrera has more.
00:39 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video shows alleged sabotage of Putin's military helicopters
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video investigation: How a night of celebrations turns into a disaster
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in India
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Bolsonaro break silence 2 days after losing election
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Survivors recount horror of Halloween disaster in Seoul
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Lula said after narrowly beating Bolsonaro
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter returns to Itaewon's narrow alley one day after the Halloween disaster. See what's it like
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chaos captured on video as crowd crush kills at least 151
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Community in Nigeria celebrates return and regrowth after Boko Haram attack
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We are the resistance': CNN talks to Palestinian militant brigade in exclusive interview
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows frightening moment before damaged plane makes emergency landing
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is pushing to denuclearize North Korea an outdated aim?
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukraine's intel chief says Russia is conducting a psychological operation
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Israeli president's response to Kanye West's remarks
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brazil's presidential candidates fight for votes of the poor. Here's why
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive evidence shows protester was chased and then detained by police before disappearance
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN