Survivors recount horror of Halloween disaster in Seoul
South Korean authorities said they had no guidelines to handle the huge crowds that gathered for Halloween festivities in Seoul. CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks with survivors and families of the victims of the night's deadly crowd crush.
02:07 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
