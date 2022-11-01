Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 6, 2019. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian billionaire renounces his citizenship
Erin Burnett Out Front
Oleg Tinkov is the latest Russian billionaire to show his opposition to Russian president Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
02:48 - Source: CNN
