Hear Bolsonaro break silence 2 days after losing election
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he would "follow all the orders and prescriptions of the constitution" during a short and ambiguous speech at the presidential palace in Brasilia, after days of silence following his election loss to the leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He did not explicitly concede defeat, though Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, who spoke after the President, said that he would work with the new government and is waiting for Lula da Silva's transition team to begin the handover.
