Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) makes a statement for the first time since Sunday's presidential run-off election, at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, on November 1, 2022. - Brazil's Bolsonaro sais will 'comply' with constitution after poll loss. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear Bolsonaro break silence 2 days after losing election
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he would "follow all the orders and prescriptions of the constitution" during a short and ambiguous speech at the presidential palace in Brasilia, after days of silence following his election loss to the leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He did not explicitly concede defeat, though Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, who spoke after the President, said that he would work with the new government and is waiting for Lula da Silva's transition team to begin the handover.
03:07 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) makes a statement for the first time since Sunday's presidential run-off election, at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, on November 1, 2022. - Brazil's Bolsonaro sais will 'comply' with constitution after poll loss. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear Bolsonaro break silence 2 days after losing election
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab south korea investigation
Video investigation: How a night of celebrations turns into a disaster
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail bridge collapse
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in India
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab grieving korean
Survivors recount horror of Halloween disaster in Seoul
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab lula speech
Hear what Lula said after narrowly beating Bolsonaro
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab will ripley walk and talk
CNN reporter returns to Itaewon's narrow alley one day after the Halloween disaster. See what's it like
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab seoul halloween crowd
Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nigeria boko haram attack anniverary
Community in Nigeria celebrates return and regrowth after Boko Haram attack
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
These men are being hunted by Israel, they say, for being armed and affiliated with militant groups.
'We are the resistance': CNN talks to Palestinian militant brigade in exclusive interview
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paraguay plane 3 vpx
Video shows frightening moment before damaged plane makes emergency landing
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nk paula 2
Is pushing to denuclearize North Korea an outdated aim?
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kyrylo Budanov robertson intvu
Ukraine's intel chief says Russia is conducting a psychological operation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
israeli president
Hear Israeli president's response to Kanye West's remarks
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brazil fridge vpx
Brazil's presidential candidates fight for votes of the poor. Here's why
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nika Shahkarami polglase iran protests
Exclusive evidence shows protester was chased and then detained by police before disappearance
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN