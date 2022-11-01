Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in India
135 people have died after a cable suspension bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat. Footage released by the Morbi District Administration shows the cables snapping with people on the bridge.
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in India
