Hear details of horrific scene after dozens suffer 'cardiac arrest' in Seoul
Dozens of people in South Korea's capital of Seoul are receiving medical assistance after an incident during Halloween festivities in the city, according to Yonhap News Agency. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
02:08 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Hear details of horrific scene after dozens suffer 'cardiac arrest' in Seoul
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We are the resistance': CNN talks to Palestinian militant brigade in exclusive interview
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows frightening moment before damaged plane makes emergency landing
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is pushing to denuclearize North Korea an outdated aim?
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst predicts North Korea's next move after ballistic missile launch
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukraine's intel chief says Russia is conducting a psychological operation
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Israeli president's response to Kanye West's remarks
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brazil's presidential candidates fight for votes of the poor. Here's why
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive evidence shows protester was chased and then detained by police before disappearance
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
How the war in Ukraine causes food insecurity for 15 million people in Sudan
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Protesters bring traffic to a standstill as thousands gather at Mahsa Amini's grave
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows government spokesperson heckled by protesters
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN talks with Saudi Ambassador to U.S.
16:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
One month after nation's worst flooding in a decade, homes remain submerged
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
New British PM delivers first speech: My predecessor 'was not wrong'
07:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN