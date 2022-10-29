Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. South Korean officials say dozens of people were in cardiac arrest after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)
Hear details of horrific scene after dozens suffer 'cardiac arrest' in Seoul
Newsroom
Dozens of people in South Korea's capital of Seoul are receiving medical assistance after an incident during Halloween festivities in the city, according to Yonhap News Agency. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
02:08 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. South Korean officials say dozens of people were in cardiac arrest after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)
Hear details of horrific scene after dozens suffer 'cardiac arrest' in Seoul
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
These men are being hunted by Israel, they say, for being armed and affiliated with militant groups.
'We are the resistance': CNN talks to Palestinian militant brigade in exclusive interview
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paraguay plane 3 vpx
Video shows frightening moment before damaged plane makes emergency landing
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nk paula 2
Is pushing to denuclearize North Korea an outdated aim?
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nk ripley vpx 100422
Analyst predicts North Korea's next move after ballistic missile launch
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kyrylo Budanov robertson intvu
Ukraine's intel chief says Russia is conducting a psychological operation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
israeli president
Hear Israeli president's response to Kanye West's remarks
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brazil fridge vpx
Brazil's presidential candidates fight for votes of the poor. Here's why
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nika Shahkarami polglase iran protests
Exclusive evidence shows protester was chased and then detained by police before disappearance
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sudan ukraine food crisis
How the war in Ukraine causes food insecurity for 15 million people in Sudan
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iran traffic vpx
Protesters bring traffic to a standstill as thousands gather at Mahsa Amini's grave
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gov spox heckled
Video shows government spokesperson heckled by protesters
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
princess reema becky anderson split
CNN talks with Saudi Ambassador to U.S.
16:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab aerial view
One month after nation's worst flooding in a decade, homes remain submerged
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a statement after taking office outside Number 10 in Downing Street on October 25, 2022 in London, England. Rishi Sunak will take office as the UK's 57th Prime Minister today after he was appointed as Conservative leader yesterday. He was the only candidate to garner 100-plus votes from Conservative MPs in the contest for the top job. He said his aim was to unite his party and the country.
New British PM delivers first speech: My predecessor 'was not wrong'
07:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
EBOF russian recruits screengrab vpx
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN