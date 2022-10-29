'Feeding meat to a meat grinder': Analyst describes what new Russian soldiers are facing
Ret. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling explains where the battle for Kherson in Ukraine stands and how Russia is using their new conscripted soldiers.
CNN reporter walks through Ukrainian power plant at risk of another Russian attack
Ukrainian forces are inching closer to Russian-controlled territory. See what the front line is like
Hear what ex-CIA counterterrorism chief saw in Putin's speech
Russian college student spray painted "Putin = war." Hear what he says happened next
Ukraine's intel chief says Russia is conducting a psychological operation
Hear Putin warn the world faces 'most dangerous' decade since WWII
CNN witnesses Russia return body of American fighting for Ukraine
'Absolute f**king hell': Putin's front line soldiers reeling in new video
CNN embeds with Ukrainian rocket artillery team firing on Russians
Retired general: Russia accusing Ukraine of planning a 'dirty bomb' could be a warning
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
'It's game changing': Ukrainian commander gives CNN reporter a peek at a secret drone workshop
Putin delivers personal show of force, firing a sniper rifle at a Russian military base
