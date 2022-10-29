Mark Hertling 10 29 2022
'Feeding meat to a meat grinder': Analyst describes what new Russian soldiers are facing
Ret. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling explains where the battle for Kherson in Ukraine stands and how Russia is using their new conscripted soldiers.
01:57 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Mark Hertling 10 29 2022
'Feeding meat to a meat grinder': Analyst describes what new Russian soldiers are facing
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nic Robertson Ukraine Power Plant
CNN reporter walks through Ukrainian power plant at risk of another Russian attack
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab pleitgen kherson trench
Ukrainian forces are inching closer to Russian-controlled territory. See what the front line is like
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum in the Moscow region on October 27, 2022. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what ex-CIA counterterrorism chief saw in Putin's speech
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mikhail Sukhoruchkin intv vpx
Russian college student spray painted "Putin = war." Hear what he says happened next
05:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kyrylo Budanov robertson intvu
Ukraine's intel chief says Russia is conducting a psychological operation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum in the Moscow region on October 27, 2022. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear Putin warn the world faces 'most dangerous' decade since WWII
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
josh jones 10.26.22
CNN witnesses Russia return body of American fighting for Ukraine
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian soldiers
'Absolute f**king hell': Putin's front line soldiers reeling in new video
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pleitgen ukraine rocket artillery vpx 2
CNN embeds with Ukrainian rocket artillery team firing on Russians
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wesley clark 10.24.22
Retired general: Russia accusing Ukraine of planning a 'dirty bomb' could be a warning
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
former putin speechwriter
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
overnight russian missile strike aftermath ward 3
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
After six months in Russian detention, Victoria Andryusha is back home with her mother Katerina, exchanged in a prisoner swap.
Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine secret workshop
'It's game changing': Ukrainian commander gives CNN reporter a peek at a secret drone workshop
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin sniper
Putin delivers personal show of force, firing a sniper rifle at a Russian military base
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN