Russian college student spray painted "Putin = war." Hear what he says happened next
Russian college student Mikhail Sukhoruchkin tells CNN's Anderson Cooper he was beaten by police and fled to Poland after spray painting "Putin = war" on a wall.
05:09 - Source: CNN
