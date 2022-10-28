Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum in the Moscow region on October 27, 2022. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what ex-CIA counterterrorism chief saw in Putin's speech
Erin Burnett Out Front
Former CIA counterterrorism chief Douglas London talks to CNN's Erin Burnett about what he saw from Russian President Vladimir Putin's nearly four-hour long speech.
01:16 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Hear what ex-CIA counterterrorism chief saw in Putin's speech
Mikhail Sukhoruchkin intv vpx
Russian college student spray painted "Putin = war." Hear what he says happened next
Kyrylo Budanov robertson intvu
Ukraine's intel chief says Russia is conducting a psychological operation
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum in the Moscow region on October 27, 2022.
Hear Putin warn the world faces 'most dangerous' decade since WWII
josh jones 10.26.22
Video shows Russia returning body of American killed fighting for Ukraine
Russian soldiers
'Absolute f**king hell': Putin's front line soldiers reeling in new video
pleitgen ukraine rocket artillery vpx 2
CNN embeds with Ukrainian rocket artillery team firing on Russians
wesley clark 10.24.22
Retired general: Russia accusing Ukraine of planning a 'dirty bomb' could be a warning
former putin speechwriter
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
overnight russian missile strike aftermath ward 3
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
After six months in Russian detention, Victoria Andryusha is back home with her mother Katerina, exchanged in a prisoner swap.
Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
ukraine secret workshop
'It's game changing': Ukrainian commander gives CNN reporter a peek at a secret drone workshop
putin sniper
Putin delivers personal show of force, firing a sniper rifle at a Russian military base
moscow victory day parade
Russia has a huge nuclear arsenal but will Putin use it in Ukraine?
bakhmut pleitgen vpx
CNN reporter gets pinned down in Russian artillery strike
Alex Drueke Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh ebof 10172022
'I wanted it to end': American captured by Russian-backed forces describes torture
