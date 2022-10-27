Nic Robertson Ukraine Power Plant
CNN reporter walks through Ukrainian power plant at risk of another Russian attack
Newsroom
CNN's Nic Robertson gets an inside look at a Ukrainian power plant that has been damaged by a Russian attack and is still targeted by Russian forces. Workers trying to make repairs are constantly interrupted by air raid sirens.
01:57 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Nic Robertson Ukraine Power Plant
CNN reporter walks through Ukrainian power plant at risk of another Russian attack
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kyrylo Budanov robertson intvu
Ukraine's intel chief says Russia is conducting a psychological operation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
israeli president
Hear Israeli president's response to Kanye West's remarks
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brazil fridge vpx
Brazil's presidential candidates fight for votes of the poor. Here's why
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nika Shahkarami polglase iran protests
Exclusive evidence shows protester was chased and then detained by police before disappearance
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sudan ukraine food crisis
How the war in Ukraine causes food insecurity for 15 million people in Sudan
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iran traffic vpx
Protesters bring traffic to a standstill as thousands gather at Mahsa Amini's grave
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gov spox heckled
Video shows government spokesperson heckled by protesters
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
princess reema becky anderson split
CNN talks with Saudi Ambassador to U.S.
16:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab aerial view
One month after nation's worst flooding in a decade, homes remain submerged
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a statement after taking office outside Number 10 in Downing Street on October 25, 2022 in London, England. Rishi Sunak will take office as the UK's 57th Prime Minister today after he was appointed as Conservative leader yesterday. He was the only candidate to garner 100-plus votes from Conservative MPs in the contest for the top job. He said his aim was to unite his party and the country.
New British PM delivers first speech: My predecessor 'was not wrong'
07:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
EBOF russian recruits screengrab vpx
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony in August for drug smuggling, is seen on a screen via a video link from a remand prison during a court hearing to consider an appeal against her sentence, at the Moscow regional court on October 25, 2022. - The two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women's NBA champion was detained at a Moscow airport in February after she was found carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.
Watch Brittney Griner speak before Russian court upheld conviction
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
princess reema becky anderson split
CNN anchor asks Saudi ambassador to US: Is the kingdom siding with Russia?
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
former putin speechwriter
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN