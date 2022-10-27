josh jones 10.26.22
CNN witnesses Russia return body of American fighting for Ukraine
In a CNN exclusive, Clarissa Ward travels to the Zaporizhzhia region between Ukrainian and Russian-controlled Ukraine, where Russian officials return the remains of Joshua Jones, an American killed while fighting for Ukraine.
04:21 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
josh jones 10.26.22
CNN witnesses Russia return body of American fighting for Ukraine
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian soldiers
'Absolute f**king hell': Putin's front line soldiers reeling in new video
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pleitgen ukraine rocket artillery vpx 2
CNN embeds with Ukrainian rocket artillery team firing on Russians
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wesley clark 10.24.22
Retired general: Russia accusing Ukraine of planning a 'dirty bomb' could be a warning
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
former putin speechwriter
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
overnight russian missile strike aftermath ward 3
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
After six months in Russian detention, Victoria Andryusha is back home with her mother Katerina, exchanged in a prisoner swap.
Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine secret workshop
'It's game changing': Ukrainian commander gives CNN reporter a peek at a secret drone workshop
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin sniper
Putin delivers personal show of force, firing a sniper rifle at a Russian military base
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moscow victory day parade
Russia has a huge nuclear arsenal but will Putin use it in Ukraine?
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bakhmut pleitgen vpx
CNN reporter gets pinned down in Russian artillery strike
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alex Drueke Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh ebof 10172022
'I wanted it to end': American captured by Russian-backed forces describes torture
04:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian drone vpx
Video appears to show Iranian 'kamikaze' drone used to attack Ukraine's capital
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clarissa rescue 1
CNN on scene in Kyiv after 'kamikaze' drones hit Ukrainian capital
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thomas friedman putin split
NYT columnist says this could be Putin's 'Hail Mary'
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN