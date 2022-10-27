Community in Nigeria celebrates return and regrowth after Boko Haram attack
CNN's Stephanie Busari reports from the community of Ngarannam in northeast Nigeria as they return to their homes nearly a decade after a Boko Haram attack.
02:09 - Source: CNN
