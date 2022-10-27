'He said he had to': Mom of American killed fighting for Ukraine describes son's motivation
The body of Joshua Jones , an American killed in August while fighting alongside the Ukrainian military, has been returned to Ukrainian custody by the Russian military. CNN's Jake Tapper speaks with his mother about what led Jones to serve.
03:37 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
