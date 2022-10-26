sudan ukraine food crisis
How the war in Ukraine causes food insecurity for 15 million people in Sudan
One year after a military coup, Sudan's political situation remains in a deadlock. Extreme flooding and the war in Ukraine, causing food insecurity for around fifteen million people in the country, are fueling the fire. CNN's Zain Asher reports.
02:34 - Source: CNN
