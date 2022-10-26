putin
Putin points to US as Russia mobilizes ill prisoners to fight in war
Situation Room
As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, Putin points to the US while Russia sends prisoners with diseases to the front line of war, according to Ukraine's military intelligence. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has the details.
02:36 - Source: CNN
