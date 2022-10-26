tapper monologue 102622 vpx
Tapper on the 'paradox' of Putin: 'The more he fails, the more desperate he becomes'
CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down the latest developments of Russia's war in Ukraine, including a rare ceasefire as Russia returned the body of an American killed fighting alongside Ukrainians.
07:06 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
tapper monologue 102622 vpx
Tapper on the 'paradox' of Putin: 'The more he fails, the more desperate he becomes'
07:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pleitgen ukraine rocket artillery vpx 2
CNN embeds with Ukrainian rocket artillery team firing on Russians
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wesley clark 10.24.22
Retired general: Russia accusing Ukraine of planning a 'dirty bomb' could be a warning
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
former putin speechwriter
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
overnight russian missile strike aftermath ward 3
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
After six months in Russian detention, Victoria Andryusha is back home with her mother Katerina, exchanged in a prisoner swap.
Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine secret workshop
'It's game changing': Ukrainian commander gives CNN reporter a peek at a secret drone workshop
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin sniper
Putin delivers personal show of force, firing a sniper rifle at a Russian military base
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moscow victory day parade
Russia has a huge nuclear arsenal but will Putin use it in Ukraine?
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bakhmut pleitgen vpx
CNN reporter gets pinned down in Russian artillery strike
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alex Drueke Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh ebof 10172022
'I wanted it to end': American captured by Russian-backed forces describes torture
04:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian drone vpx
Video appears to show Iranian 'kamikaze' drone used to attack Ukraine's capital
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
clarissa rescue 1
CNN on scene in Kyiv after 'kamikaze' drones hit Ukrainian capital
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thomas friedman putin split
NYT columnist says this could be Putin's 'Hail Mary'
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin glukhovsky split vpx
Russian author blasts Putin for 'ruining' peace with Ukraine
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
battle for kherson
Ukrainian commanders show video of drone strikes on Russian targets
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN