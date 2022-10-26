screengrab hu jintao new
New footage deepens mystery of Xi Jinping predecessor's forced exit
Erin Burnett Out Front
New video from CNA shows the moments leading up to the forced exit of China's former top leader, Hu Jintao, at the closing ceremony of the Chinese Communist Party's 20th National Congress in Beijing. CNN's Selina Wang has more.
03:31 - Source: CNN
